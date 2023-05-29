Director Quentin Tarantino is facing a claim from a strip club manager called NorCal Lowlife he once splashed out $10,000 to lick. Lowlife - also known as Page Rad - was apparently a senior worker at Hollywood nightspot Crazy Girls, and told the tale about the Pulp Fiction director, who is said to have a foot fetish as he often lingers on his leading ladies' toes in his flicks, on a podcast called 'Get in the Car', reports femalefirst.co.uk. Director Quentin Tarantino Will Work on Books, TV Series and Plays Post His Last Film The Movie Critic.

He said when Quentin apparently visited the club, without specifying when, the filmmaker requested a VIP room and the company of the dancer with the "biggest t***" and "biggest ass" there. Lowlife said he went to a security room and watched the action on CCTV, adding: "He's sitting down, she's about to do her little... take her top off. And he gets up, throws her on the f****** seat, takes her boots off one by one, both shoes, just starts licking the bottoms of her feet, sucking toes." Quentin Tarantino's Final Film Titled 'The Movie Critic', Movie Rumoured to Take Place in 1970s Los Angeles - Reports.

Lowlife claims the licking lasted about half-an-hour, and added by the end of it the stripper's "feet looked likea you know when you take a bubble bath? Like prunes"'. He added about the price Quentin, who has two children with wife Daniella Pick, 39, allegedly paid: "I think he gave her 10 Gs. In 2010 Uma Thurman, 53, whose feet were lingered over by Quentin in his Kill Bill epic, toasted the director at a Friar's Club roast by serving him champagne in her black velvet Louboutins. At the same event, Eli Roth, 51, who starred in Quentin's Inglourious B******* made the bad-taste Holocaust joke that the director had a "bigger shoe collection than Dachau".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 29, 2023 05:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).