Actress Rebel Wilson's weight loss journey is an inspiration for many. The actress made the best use of this lockdown and lost a considerable amount of weight. She revealed that she used to have 3,000 calories on most days before she started her weight loss journey. Rebel Wilson Shares Weight Loss Transformation, Posts a Video Doing Cross Fit Exercise.

"Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry," Wilson told people.com. She added: "So, I've really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn't use to eat a lot of meat. I eat fish, salmon, and chicken breast." The actress says does not believe that "every week is a healthy week", adding: "Some weeks are just write-offs, and there's nothing you can do about that".

"I'm just trying to go for overall balance, overall healthy balance. I have this state of being, which is not my quote, but I go 'Nothing is forbidden.' We'll be like, 'Should we get In-N-Out burger?' And I'm like, 'Nothing is forbidden'. I can go there, I just might eat half of what I used to eat before. You know? And I'll have a burger, and a few fries, and then you feel fine," she said.

The pandemic has also helped her with her weight loss. "I really took it as the time to get really well-rested and de-stress. Because most of my stress is work-related," she said. It gave Wilson a chance to work with her mindset about food "bad habits to healthier ones". Rebel Wilson Surprises Fans With Her Weight-Loss Transformation, Says She Is 18 Pounds Away from Her Goal.

"I definitely think with the slow down, it did help," she says. "I think I was emotional eating, and overeating at times because I wasn't loving myself enough either. And it does come down to that self-worth and self-love."

Well, that's some motivation for all of us right here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2020 05:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).