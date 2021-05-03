India is fighting one of its hardest battles. For the past one month, people have been struggling for hospital beds, oxygen and medical assistance. Bollywood celebs like Sonu Sood, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan have been talking about these tough situations and trying to help every possible person they can. Hollywood too has reacted to the dire Covid-19 situation in India and expressed their concern over the alarming death rate and casualties. COVID-19 Vaccine Registration for 18+: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif Urge Fans To Get Registered for the Shot.

Celebs like Ellen DeGeneres, Shawn Mendes, Reese Witherspoon has used their online presence to talk about the situations in India. Priyanka Chopra's IGTV video and her fundraiser has also helped raise awareness about the situation back in India. Check out the list of Hollywood celebs who have reacted to India's Covid-19 situation and what they said:

Shawn Mendes

The singer posted a video where he talked about how the coronavirus situation in India is the worst in the world. He added that many cases are even going unreported. "If you've ever been touched by India's culture or India's people, just donate or share, or anything you can do to help," he appealed.

Ellen DeGeneres

India needs our help. My friend @JayShettyIW and I are trying to raise $1M for @GiveIndia, and @IndiasporaForum will match it! This means every dollar is doubled, so we can try our best to make a difference. If you can help, I hope you will. https://t.co/9IaiHinCDL — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 1, 2021

Ellen also started a fundraiser with motivational speaker, Jay Shetty, She tweeted about the same saying, "India needs our help. My friend @JayShettyIW and I are trying to raise $1M for @GiveIndia, and @IndiasporaForum will match it! This means every dollar is doubled, so we can try our best to make a difference. If you can help, I hope you will."

Kunal Nayyar

Kunal also shared a picture of himself in a face shield and wrote a heart-warming caption with his post. He revealed that while he is back in NYC for work, he is missing home. He added that he has been in constant contact with his mom, dad, family, cousins, friends, in Delhi and all over India. "My heart is with you. Dilli meri jaan," the actor concluded.

Mindy Kaling

Continuing to share resources to support the Covid crisis in India. Everything helps. Donations go directly to healthcare physical infrastructure, medical equipment, and vaccine support and mobilization. @GiveIndia https://t.co/Kka7AYluOc

— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 30, 2021

Mindy Kaling also raised awareness about the dire Covid-19 situation in India. She shared, "Continuing to share resources to support the Covid crisis in India. Everything helps. Donations go directly to healthcare physical infrastructure, medical equipment, and vaccine support and mobilization. @GiveIndia."

Reese Witherspoon

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have raised over half a million dollars through their fundraiser, and Resse Witherspoon helped the duo populate the cause. She shared PeeCee's IGTV video and urged everyone to donate for the people of India. COVID-19: Kiran Kumar, Kanika Kapoor, Zoa Morani - List Of Bollywood Celebs Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus.

The battle to stop the ravaging effects of Covid-19 in India still continues unabated. Your contributions to @GiveIndia will make a huge, tangible difference! Your contributions will save lives 🙏🏽#TogetherForIndia Click the link below to donate.https://t.co/NTsTc6fILX pic.twitter.com/BWhv4UqmF9 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 2, 2021

Making the appeal for donations last week, Priyanka had said, "Why do we need to care? Why is it so urgent right now? I am sitting in London and hearing from my friends and family in India about how hospitals are at capacity, there are no rooms in ICUs, ambulances are too busy, oxygen supply is less, crematoriums having mass cremations because the volume of death is so much. India is my home and India is bleeding.” We hope things get better soon.

