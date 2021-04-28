The situation in India is getting worse due to the deadly coronavirus. Amid this, in a way to control the spread, the state has announced that the COVID-19 vaccination will be available to people above the age of 18 from May 1 for which the registrations have started from today. Owing to the same, Bollywood celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, and more have urged people to register themselves for the vaccine online. Check out their social media posts below.

Kangana Ranaut

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Instagram Story

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram Story

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor Instagram Story

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif Instagram Story

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput Instagram Story

