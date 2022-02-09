Charlie Day as Charlie Kelly in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Charlie Day celebrates his 46th birthday on February 9. He is best known for essaying the role of Charlie Kelly in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. He definitely made a special place on our hearts when he appeared as Charlie Kelly. For his amazing character in the sitcom, he was nominated for a Critics Choice Television Award and Satellite Award back in the year 2011. His quirky and insane role in Sunny was a treat for audience to watch. However, Day co-created the Apple TV+'s comedy series Mythic Quest in 2020. And, coming to his personal life, he is married to actress Mary Elizabeth Ellis and a happy father of one child. Rob McElhenney Birthday Special: 11 Quotes of the Actor From It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia That are Funny, Cheeky and Will Make You Laugh Out Loud.

Apart from series, he starred in flicks like Horrible Bosses, Horrible Bosses 2, Pacific Rim, Fist Fight, Pacific Rim: Uprising, A Quiet Little Marriage, Going the Distance, Vacation, The Hollars, I Love You, Daddy, Hotel Artemis and How It Ends, etc. Besides appearing in movies, he even amazed us with his voice when he used it in animated films which include Monsters University, The Lego Movie and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, etc. I Want You Back: Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriguez to Star in Upcoming Rom-Com for Amazon Prime Video.

On the occasion of Charlie Day's 46th birthday, let's hear some of his quirky quotes and sayings as Charlie Kelly from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia:

So, these were some of our favourite quotes and sayings by Charlie Day as Charlie Kelly from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. We wish this lovely actor, writer, comedian and producer Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

