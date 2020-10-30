The Robert De Niro-starrer comedy-drama, The War With Grandpa, has been scheduled for a theatrical release on November 13. The film follows the 'war' that breaks out between a grandfather (played by De Niro) and his grandson (Oakes Fegley), when the latter wishes to reclaim the bedroom he is forced to share with the old man. No Time to Die: Makers of Daniel Craig’s Bond Film Demand a Whopping $600 Million to Release It on OTT Platform

Director Tim Hill has helmed the project, which was recently released in the US. Cinemas in India re-opened on October 15 with 50 per cent seating capacity, after months of closure owing to the Covid pandemic. Mira Nair Plans Re-Release of Her 1991 Film Mississippi Masala to Honour Kamala Harris

Several old films including "Kedarnath", "Thappad", "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" and "Malang" were re-released post lockdown. Business so far, however, has been far from satisfactory despite theatres maintaining Covid protocol.

