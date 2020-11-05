A lot of movies had to turn to digital release amid the pandemic. Disney had to release a title as big as Mulan online. Sacha Baron Cohen, not only managed to shoot an entire Borat sequel, but also released it to fanfare on Amazon Prime. The movie has become the second-biggest digital title of 2020. It is only behind Dinsey's musical Hamilton, which was recorded and released on the streamer. There are no official figures released by Prime, but as per reports, Borat 2 has the second-biggest digital debut of the year. Borat 2: Sacha Baron Cohen's Subsequent Moviefilm Gets Mixed Reviews From the Critics.

As per a report by ScreenEngine/ASI, which regularly polls the audience, about what they are watching in the first seven days of a title's release. Borat: Subsequent Movie film has beaten films like The Old Guard, Extraction, and all the other titles that had to release digitally in an emergency. Sacha Baron Cohen Reveals His Identity to Guest on Borat 2, Gets Sued Anyway.

As per reports, Amazon had paid $80 million for Borat 2.

Borat 2 stirred a few controversies across the globe. In the movie, the actor conducts an interview with two aged Jewish women while he is in character. Now, after the death of one of the woman, the estate has filed a lawsuit against the actor for misrepresenting the nature of the interview.

Also, of course, the famous tucking scene in the film featuring Rudy Giuliani. There is also a scene where Borat wears a Trump suit and crashes a Mike Pence event. Shooting both of these scenes could have landed the makers and the actors in trouble.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2020 10:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).