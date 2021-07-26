Sandra Bullock celebrates her birthday today. In her career spanning decades, she has done some amazing and powerful roles be it Speed or The Blind Side. The latter won her Academy Award for her portrayal of a mother who deeply feels for her adopted son who belongs to the black community. But what we remember the most about her performances are her romantic movies. Heart fluttering movies are so rare these days that on her birthday, we couldn't think of anything better than to talk about these movies of Bullock. Here're five deeply romantic movies of the actress that teaches you to fall in love the old-fashioned way. Bullet Train: Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock’s Film Sets April 8, 2022 Release Date

While You Were Sleeping (1995)

This is one of the most beautiful movies of Bullock where pretense won her the man she never expected to meet in the first place, forget about falling in love. Bullock and Bill Pulman's chemistry was almost real. Yes, it is the original of the terrible Hindi remake titled Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega.

Lake House

While it's mind-bending to watch this film as at times the switches between two time periods are mind-boggling, it still manages to pull your heartstrings at the right places. Keanu Reeves and Bullock always make a great pair and here they were just tremendously good.

Two Weeks Notice

A shifty and whimsical Hugh Grant is a common sight and so, you always need a character that evens him out. Bullock played the perfect foil as his secretary with a cliched ending but God...such movies are so soul-pleasing!

The Proposal

Another cliched tale of a cruel and fussy boss falls in love with the most unexpected person. Ryan Reynolds definitely was quirky but the way Bullock played the manipulative woman is sheer beauty! The Lost City of D: Daniel Radcliffe To Play a Baddie in Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum’s Romantic Comedy

All About Steve

Following a crush around doesn't happen anymore. That kind of stalking can now be done on Instagram itself but in this movie, Bullock trailed Bradley Cooper everywhere so that she can make him fall in love with her. Yes, we shouldn't endorse stalking but such passionate feelings are non-existent in the romantic movies of today.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2021 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).