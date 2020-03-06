Scoob Trailer: Scooby-Doo and Shaggy Meet Mark Wahlberg's Blue Falcon in the Exciting New Promo (Watch Video)

Scoob Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab/IGN)

For all those who grew up watching the cartoon Scooby-Doo, the great news is that there's a new movie coming bringing the gang together once again and is more like a origins story of Shaggy and Scoob on their exciting adventure. After we saw the first teaser of the upcoming animated film, the makers have now dropped a new trailer that is, even more, cuter and even shows us how Shaggy named the adorable brown doggo as Scoob. The film will also show how Shaggy and Scooby come together with Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the Mystery Inc. The new trailer is even more exciting than the previous one and we bet all those childhood memories of watching this cartoon if you're a 90s kid will pop into your head as soon as you see this. Scoob Teaser Trailer: Get Ready for a Mystery Inc Ride With Scooby Doo and Gang That Will Rekindle Your Childhood Memories (Watch Video).

The film also brings together an interesting cast as voice actors. While the voiceover for Scooby has been given by Frank Welker, Shaggy Rogers is voiced by Will Forte. Zac Efron comes on board to voice Fred Jones, Velma Dinkley is Gina Rodriguez and Daphne Blake is Amanda Seyfried. The new trailer showcases how Shaggy and Scooby land-up in trouble as they get captured by aliens and now the Mystery Inc must save them. The fun banter between Shaggy and Scoob is, of course, the highlight of this trailer. The new trailer also shows them meeting Hanna-Barbera characters Dynomutt (Ken Jeong) and Blue Falcon (Mark Wahlberg). Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried Roped In For New Scooby-Doo Movie Titled Scoob - Read Details.

Check Out the Trailer Here:

Scoob is set to hit the screens at an opportune time in May as kids will be enjoying their summer vacations. The film has been helmed by Tony Cervone and is all set to hit the screens on May 15, 2020. The entertaining trailer suggests that this film will be a fun ride and we can't wait to watch it soon.