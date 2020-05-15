Scoob Review: Critics Call It a Mediocre Attempt At Reintroducing Mystery Inc to the Younger Generation

Scoob! Movie Poster (Twitter)

Thanks to coronavirus, several films have been delayed and a few Hollywood releases decided to take their films VOD release. The upcoming animated feature, Scoob is one of them and the movie has now released as video-on-demand for premium digital ownership on May 15 in the U.S. and Canada. While India will have to wait a while to see this film, luckily, the film's reviews are now out. The film also brings together an interesting cast as voice actors. While the voiceover for Scooby has been given by Frank Welker, Shaggy Rogers is voiced by Will Forte. Zac Efron comes on board to voice Fred Jones, Velma Dinkley is Gina Rodriguez and Daphne Blake is Amanda Seyfried. Scoob Teaser Trailer: Get Ready for a Mystery Inc Ride With Scooby Doo and Gang That Will Rekindle Your Childhood Memories (Watch Video).

Ever since the trailers of the film came out, there has been enough excitement surrounding the same. The film's plot revolves around, Shaggy and Scooby's adventures and how they land-up in trouble as they get captured by aliens and now the Mystery Inc must save them. Overall, the reviews for the new Scoob don't seem that favourable.

Guardian in their review wrote, "In trying to update the formula, the film’s four writers have expanded the focus too wide, flattening out the distinctively shaggy mystery elements and turning it into just another soulless kids movie. The tiresome insertion of a superhero narrative feels patronising as if a younger audience can’t be trusted without it, and transforming kitschy Wacky Races bad guy Dick Dastardly into a slick, all-powerful supervillain is both boring and a predictable sign that a Hanna-Barbera cinematic universe is upon us."

Variety in their review wrote, "It’s a pricey feature adaptation of a classic TV show that, because of the coronavirus outbreak, will instead be debuting via streaming — doomed to a small-screen fate. On the surface, “Scoob!” looks like a benign, back-to-basics reboot (compared with two regrettable big-screen live-action movies), when in fact, it’s a calculated attempt to revive not just Scooby-Doo and his friends for another generation, but also a handful of other unrelated cartoon characters most kids probably haven’t heard of."

USA Today in their review wrote, "Splitting up the team for much of the movie is fine for a sequel but in a reimagining it doesn’t really work because you miss the magic of the Mystery Inc. chemistry and how each member contributes to the whole. Perhaps it’s assumed that people have had since 1969 to get caught up on all things Scooby-Doo, but it robs “Scoob!” of appropriate character development. Add to that some unfamiliar tension between ride-or-die BFFs Shaggy and Scooby midway through the film and one misses even more the pitch-perfect vibe of the movie’s beginning. Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried Roped In For New Scooby-Doo Movie Titled Scoob - Read Details.

Scoob will be available for a 48-hour rental PVOD period for the US $19.99, or EST price of $24.99 in US and Canada on certain platforms.