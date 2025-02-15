Shawn Corey Carter, aka Jay-Z, one of the biggest names in the hip-hop scene, along with jailed rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs, was accused of drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl at an after-party following the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) in 2000. In the latest update in the case, the anonymous woman has dismissed her lawsuit against the hip-hop moguls. She voluntarily withdrew the case "with prejudice," meaning it cannot be refiled. Reacting to this, Jay-Z has issued a statement calling the dismissal a "victory." Jay-Z Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Girl: Beyoncé’s Husband Denies Allegations, Slams Attorney Tony Buzbee and Labels Lawsuit a ‘Blackmail Attempt’.

Sexual Assault Case on Jay-Z Dismissed

In the latest update in the case, the attorney representing the anonymous woman (referred to as Jane Doe) voluntarily withdrew the case as per court records. The filing was submitted by lawyer Tony Buzbee who is representing a dozen of plaintiffs in sexual assault lawsuits involving Sean Combs. The filing states that the plaintiff "hereby notice that the action is voluntarily dismissed with prejudice." The lawsuit was originally filed against Diddy in October 2024 before Jay-Z's name was added to it in December.

Jay-Z Issues Statement Through Roc Nation

Jay-Z Releases Statement After Accuser Drops Lawsuit

Reacting to the latest update in the case, Jay-Z released issued a statement on his Instagram through Roc Nation and wrote, "Today is a victory. The civil suit was without merit and was not going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not the seriousness of the claims. I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed." The "Empire State of Mind" singer also said that the court must protect victims but also be responsible for protecting the innocent from being accused without any evidence. Jay-Z Shows Up at 2025 Grammy Awards Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit; Video of Him Celebrating Beyoncé’s Historic Win Goes Viral – WATCH.

On the other hand, Sean Combs, who is lodged in a Brooklyn jail, is scheduled for a criminal trial on May 5, 2025, for the sex trafficking and racketeering charges filed against him.

