Popstar Selena Gomez took a break from social media because she felt insensitive while posting anything too joyful. However, after a week-long hiatus post her 28th birthday last week, Gomez has returned to Instagram with a message to her fans. The actress shared the video on Instagram with a simple caption, "a message from me", and a heart emoji, reports dailymail.co.uk.
"Hey! I wanted to take some time to do a quick message for you guys because I haven't been posting that much. I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I miss you and there's so many exciting things coming up that I can't wait to share with all of you," she began. "I just think at the beginning of this year, with everything going on, it felt a little insensitive to post things that may be a little just... joyful or celebratory, it was really hard for me," added the star.
Check Out Selena Gomez's Message For Fans
The singer shared she will interact more with her fans and followers. She continued: "And, I've taken the time to learn, truly learn about what's going on and I continue to make that my priority. But, just letting you know that I'm going to be a little bit more involved and I'm just sending more love and gonna show you some more of my personal stuff and what I have been doing. But, thank you for being here, and thank you for supporting me always and I will talk to you soon."
