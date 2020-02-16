Sex And The City Actress Lynn Cohen Passes Away at 86

Sex And The City Actress Lynn Cohen (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Veteran screen and stage actress Lynn Cohen, who was best known for playing Magda in the hit TV series Sex and the City and its two film versions, has passed away. She was 86. The cause of death was not given in the announcement made by her management company, deadline.com reported on Saturday. She had featured in many TV shows like Damages and Law & Order. She also made guest appearances in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "God Friended Me, Chicago Med and Master of None. Nanny McPhee Child Actor Raphael Coleman Passes Away at 25.

As for films, Cohen co-starred as Golda Meir in the Oscar-nominated Steven Spielberg film Munich. She also appeared in "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" and more. She also showed her acting skills on the stage. Her stage roles on Broadway included Orpheus Descending and Ivanov. Hollywood Legend Kirk Douglas Passes Away at 103.

She was a staple in the New York Theater community, earning her Lucille Lortel and Drama League Award nominations, along with the New Dramatists' Bowden Award, Fox Fellow, Lilly Award and the Richard Seff Award. She is survived by her spouse Ronald Cohen. No memorial plans have been announced till now.