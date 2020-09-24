Sex Education is returning with a third season. Globally popular British series was not just designed to make viewers laughed, but it aimed to break taboos as well. If you haven’t watched it already, do yourself a favour and binge-watch it ASAP. Sex Education 3 went into production in the second week of September amid a Pandemic. The cast members returned to follow the new journeys of their characters. Now, the streamer has announced the addition of new actors to the roster and also dropped hints about the character they'd play. Jason Isaacs, Dua Saleh and Jemima Kirke will be joining the cast in the new season. Sex Education Star Emma Mackey Roped in to Play Author Emily Bronte in Her Biopic.

The story of Sex Education is centred on the students of Moordale School and their parents and teachers. The young adults try to navigate the wonders of sex and the complications, with help from an amateur sex clinic run by two teen leads. As per Netflix UK, Jemima will be Moordale's new headmaster, Hope. The previous headmaster was fired for trying to sabotage with the sex education curriculum and the therapist, Jean (Gillian Anderson), appointed to fix it. Hope's presence won't be any more delightful than the previous headmaster, who was just unbearable. Sex Education Actor Asa Butterfield Opens Up On Losing Spider-Man Role to Tom Holland.

Saleh will be playing the role of the student named Cal who is at loggerheads with Hope. Saleh is a gender-nonconforming Sudanese-American artist, based in Minneapolis. Their character in the series is described by Netflix as a non-binary stoner kid.

And lastly, Harry Potter actor Jason will play Peter Groff, previous headmaster Ne Groff's more successful and less modest brother.

Gillian Anderson's character was revealed to be pregnant at the end of season 2. For season 3, the actress has been practising walking with a prosthetic belly.

