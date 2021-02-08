When it comes to movie trailers, the usually happening Super Bowl 2021 was rather subdued this year. Though we did get an exciting promo of Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel fans were also expecting the studio to drop promos for the upcoming MCU films, Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Sadly, that hasn't happened yet, and we have to contend with the tease of the new adventures of Captain America's buddies. While Shang-Chi fans were disappointed by this, the lead star Simu Liu's tweet on this would leave them with much hope. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Trailer: From a Badass Sharon Carter To Captain America’s Funeral (?), 7 Things We Learnt From the New Super Bowl Promo.

In his tweet, the Chinese-born Canadian actor wrote, "It’s gonna be so good when it comes out guys I PROMISE. Just not today... just not today," while also sharing a gif of him frowning. The thing to note here is that Liu didn't exactly mention Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in his tweet. But fans presume he was addressing the collective disappointment as the film was trending on social media, and mentioned that in his replies.

Check Out His Tweet Below:

It’s gonna be so good when it comes out guys I PROMISE. Just not today... just not today. pic.twitter.com/Hfayc0zKsv — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) February 8, 2021

Also It looks like Simu Liu himself was disappointed that there was no Shang-Chi trailer during Super Bowl 2021, as he posted a frowny emoji earlier.

... :( — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) February 8, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 9, 2021, and since the release month is not exactly that far away, fans had expected Disney to drop the first trailer of the film during the weekend. However, with the release of Black Widow still up in the air - tentatively hitting in theatres on May 7, 2021, after being delayed for an year due to the pandemic, Disney might be playing it carefully with Shang-Chi. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: From Lead Man Simu Liu to Return of Iron Man 3 Villain, All You Need To Know About Marvel's Superhero Film.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the first MCU movie based on an Asian superhero as the lead. Directed by Just Mercy fame Destin Daniel Cretton, it would be Marvel Cinematic Universe's 25th film and the second in its Phase 4 league of movies. Apart from Liu, the movie also stars Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, Ronny Chieng, and Michelle Yeoh.

