After that high-octane sneak peek that came out in December 2020, we now have the first official trailer of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Disney+'s next Marvel Cinematic Universe series after the ongoing WandaVision. And as the first trailer indicated, the new promo continues to reiterate the fact that Marvel is not going to compromise on the blockbuster quality of its series, even with the small screen medium. The new trailer of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, has dropped during the SuperBowl break and went viral online within minutes. The Falcon And The Winter Soldier: Trailer Of Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan’s Show Premieres During Super Bowl 2021, To Debut On Disney+ From March 19.

The new trailer offers a lot more insight into what the bickering buddies of Captain America are upto post the 'Blip', and what kind of threats they are against. We get a better picture of what Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) is gonna do this time, and also the first glimpse of a returning Sharon Carter aka Agent 13 (Emily VanCamp). The new trailer reaffirms that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier looks and feels like any movie from the MCU, making us wonder if it had more scope released as a movie itself.

Watch the Super Bowl trailer below:

So what did we learn from the new trailer? While there are quite a few Easter Eggs, here are seven things we learnt from the Super Bowl promo of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier:

It IS Going to Be A Bickering Buddy Bromance Action-Comedy

A Still From The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Photo Credit: Disney+)

If WandaVision was about paying tribute to yesteryear sitcom culture, then The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is about doing the same to buddy action comedies like 48 Hours, Lethal Weapon, Rush Hour, Bad Boys, Hobbs & Shaw etc. While Falcon and Bucky aren't exactly going for each other's throats a la Hobbs and Shaw, they are still on the bickering mode, which we also saw in Captain America: Civil War. So much that they need a counsellor, played by Bosch's Amy Aquino. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Trailer Shows Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan Indulging in Bromance, But We Wonder Where Is Captain America's Shield?

BTW, going by the above still, are they really having a staring contest, or they literally busting each other's balls with their knees?

Baron Zemo Leading New Resistance

A Still From The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Photo Credit: Disney+)

Speaking of Captain America: Civil War, we also see more of a returning Baron Zemo, who still has not dropped his 'unfinished work' w.r.t. the Avengers. But he has picked up something new, his iconic purple mask from the comics, and he now seems to be spearheading a new resistance movement filled with youngsters that is targeting supers. Is this some kind of dig towards cancel culture of the millennials?

As for why Zemo's attitude towards the Avengers hasn't changed over the events of Infinity War and Endgame, there could be a simple explanation for that. Zemo could also been one of the victims of the Snap, and therefore when he returned, he never realise the extent of Avengers' sacrifice. Also he might have found some way to blame them for whatever Thanos did. Just like he was angry about what happened in Age of Ultron (though we can't exactly blame him for that!).

Welcome, Sharon Carter!

A Still From The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Photo Credit: Disney+)

An eagle-eyed Marvel fan had spotted in Avengers: Endgame that Sharon Carter was also among those who were Snapped. She has now returned and is more badass than before, getting into her own action mode, instead of giving supplies to the boys. Wonder what she thinks when she learns her lover has gone back in time to be with her aunt! War Machine To Appear in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier; Don Cheadle Confirms His Involvement in Marvel’s Disney+ Series.

Captain America's Funeral?

A Still From The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Photo Credit: Disney+)

There are a couple of little scenes, that give an impression that Bucky and Sam are at the wake of someone militaristic. Also the scene of Sam looking wistfully at Cap's shield with the latter's picture in the background makes it look like it is Cap's funeral. Which reminds us that in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Cap is considered dead along with Tony Stark, Black Widow and Vision. But whether he is really dead, or is hidden away as an old man that we saw at the end of Endgame is to be made clear.

The Shield Games

A Still From The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Photo Credit: Disney+)

Cap's Shield plays an important part in the trailer. Falcon is still trying to wield and control the thing. Bucky gets to handle it in a scene. And it is also part of US Agent's ensemble. Whether it is the same or a different shied, we still are not sure. So just like how Spider-Man: Far From Home couldn't let go off Tony Stark's memory, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier looks to be going the same way with Cap.

Falcon Has The Edge Over Bucky

A Still From The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Photo Credit: Disney+)

Bucky might be having a metal arm that even surprised Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War and was desired by Rocket Raccoon in Avengers: Infinity War. But Sam Wilson clearly has an edge over him. Apart from having his two hands intact, Falcon can also fly and he also has the shield. No wonder Bucky looks so grumpy!

US Agent is Still The Mystery Element

A Still From The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Photo Credit: Disney+)

Wyatt Russell's John F Walker is known in the comics as the US Agent. In the series, he is the patriotic hero that the US Government sets up to replace the Cap. However, apart from the above scene which was also present in the Sneak Peek, we really don't have much on this character, and how he will play in the adventures of Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

PS: Wyatt Russell is the son of actor Kurt Russell who played Ego in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol II.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is directed by the Canadian filmmaker Kari Skogland, known for her work on The Walking Dead, The Handmaid's Tale, Netflix's The Punisher etc. Don Cheadle is reprising his role of Colonel James Rhodes aka War Machine. The first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from March 19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2021 02:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).