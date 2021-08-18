Actor Simu Liu, who has been making headlines ever since he was introduced as Marvel's first Asian superhero 'Shang-Chi', has recalled the time he made Hollywood star Angelina Jolie laugh. At the premiere of 'Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings', Simu Liu reminisced about the iconic moment with Angelina at the Comic Con in 2019. Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Addresses Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu's Response to Disney CEO's 'Experiment' Comment.

Talking about the same, Simu Liu said: "In a nutshell, I was struggling to find something to connect to her with because I was a guy with Zara pants and she was Angelina Jolie, she was talking about her kids and video games and how much they played them and I was like, 'This is my time to shine.'" Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings First Look Poster Out! Simu Liu's Marvel Superhero Film To Release in Theatres on September 3.

The actor, who was born in Harbin, China, added: "I asked her what games your kids play and she was like League of Legends and I was like 'I would love to explain this to you'. And then go into a very impassioned explanation for this video game." "I think she was laughing at me rather than with me. But I would like to think that I made her laugh."

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' will be the first time that audiences are introduced to a completely new hero since 2015's 'Ant-Man'. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is intended to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 25th movie. It has been directed and co-written by Destin Daniel Cretton and it will hit Indian screens soon.

