Sharon Stone is the definition of femme fatale. Having played so many characters that fit that description, she has made a career out of playing badass female characters that really defined a generation. Being a sex symbol as well, Stone has enjoyed a career with many great iconic roles that transcends boundaries of how woman could be represented in media. She truly has had a huge impact on films and movies in general. Sharon Stone: I Thought I’d Like To Get Older Like a Dancer.

Sharon Stone had such great acting prowess that her line deliveries have become so iconic. She has had so many iconic lines in cinemas that it’s extremely hard to choose a favourite. So to celebrate his 64th birthday, we are taking a look at nine of Sharon Stone’s best movie quotes. Sharon Stone Draws Backlash for Complimenting Jonah Hill on His Looks.

That's a Good Burn...

Sharon Stone in Bobby (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Someone Seems Jealous of a Superhero...

Sharon Stone in Catwoman (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Lesson Learned...

Sharon Stone in Ratched (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Quite The Toxic Trait...

Sharon Stone in Catherine Tramell (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Everyone Likes a Little Bit of Trouble...

Sharon Stone in Antz (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

It's All About God's Plan...

Sharon Stone in Alpha Dog (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

It's All About One's Moral Compass...

Sharon Stone in The Quick and Dead (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

The Greatest Gift...

Sharon Stone in Gloria (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Can't Argue With That Logic...

Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2022 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).