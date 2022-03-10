Sharon Stone is the definition of femme fatale. Having played so many characters that fit that description, she has made a career out of playing badass female characters that really defined a generation. Being a sex symbol as well, Stone has enjoyed a career with many great iconic roles that transcends boundaries of how woman could be represented in media. She truly has had a huge impact on films and movies in general. Sharon Stone: I Thought I’d Like To Get Older Like a Dancer.
Sharon Stone had such great acting prowess that her line deliveries have become so iconic. She has had so many iconic lines in cinemas that it’s extremely hard to choose a favourite. So to celebrate his 64th birthday, we are taking a look at nine of Sharon Stone’s best movie quotes. Sharon Stone Draws Backlash for Complimenting Jonah Hill on His Looks.
That's a Good Burn...
Someone Seems Jealous of a Superhero...
Lesson Learned...
Quite The Toxic Trait...
Everyone Likes a Little Bit of Trouble...
It's All About God's Plan...
It's All About One's Moral Compass...
The Greatest Gift...
Can't Argue With That Logic...
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2022 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).