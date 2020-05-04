Audrey Hepburn Birthday Anniversary: These Timeless Wardrobe Essentials for the Breakfast at Tiffany’s Chic Girl Approved Vibe!

Audrey Hepburn Style Inspiration (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The first of her kind, a fashion influencer and a poster girl for all things chic, sartorial and subtly sassy was Audrey Hepburn. A simple pixie haircut, petite but tall frame, string cheekbones, big, dark eyes with minimalist style sensibilities to boot, Audrey Hepburn was inducted into the International Best Dressed List Hall of Fame. Her strong sense of self, reflected into her powerful quotes were aided by a strong and keen fashion sense that paved a way for contemporary and relevant style moments. A trained dancer, her sheer grace was unparalleled. Even the simplest of attire was accentuated with that unmissable flair of elegance and a whiff of confidence. Getting your basics on point is probably the easiest as well as the trickiest aspects of fashion. Audrey excelled at nailing those basics in just the way that nobody else could. Audrey Hepburn was the impeccable face of Givenchy as the iconic brand helmed many of Audrey’s iconic costumes. The luxe fashion house's sensibilities accorded well with the clean, crisp, luxurious sensibilities of Audrey.

Audrey's love of simple looks with key investment pieces can allow you to imbibe her timeless elegance into your own parched closets. Here's how. Audrey Hepburn Birth Anniversary: 10 Quotes on Beauty, Life, Fashion and More by the British Actress That Will Inspire You.

A Striped T-Shirt

A striped tee with that pixie haircut and accentuated makeup is why stripes are an eternal favourite.

Audrey Hepburn Style Inspiration (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Voluminous Skirts

Ankle-grazing skirts were always one of Audrey Hepburn style staples. Breezy yet commanding attention, having such a skirt uplifts the whole wardrobe to Audrey Hepburn levels.

Audrey Hepburn Style Inspiration (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Black Flats

Hepburn stuck to a signature style of flaunting neutral-toned flats for all her ensembles. Seamless and chic, neutral-toned shoes always uplift a look.

Audrey Hepburn Style Inspiration (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Button-Up Shirt

Audrey chose a black skirt and ballet flats teamed with a long-sleeve shirt in a wrap-around style. Giving the regular shirt a playfulness, this vibe eventually became a fashion week and a street style staple. Happy Birthday Audrey Hepburn: Here Are 5 Qualities That Make The Yesteryear Beauty The Undefeated Style Icon.

Audrey Hepburn Style Inspiration (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Sheath Dress

Sleeveless silhouette, belted detailing and midi length were the hallmarks of this iconic fashion Hepburn staple.

Audrey Hepburn Style Inspiration (Photo Credits: Instagram)

High Waist Sailor Shorts

Audrey Hepburn's off-screen wardrobe staple, the high-waist sailor shorts are now a holiday and street style staple. She had combined a pair of crisp shorts, plaid blouse, and raffia slides with dainty heels.

Audrey Hepburn Style Inspiration (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Floral Print

In 1954, Audrey Hepburn accepted the 26th Academy Award for Best Actress in Roman Holiday wearing a tea-length floral dress with a bateau neckline. Audrey Hepburn The Icon: Here’s What The Breakfast At Tiffany's Actress Thought About Life & Fashion.

Audrey Hepburn Style Inspiration (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A heartwarming persona coupled with a fabulous fashion sense rendered her a fashion icon. If you love her style, do craft your own Hepburn-approved look and stay chic, classy and sassy!