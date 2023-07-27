In the midst of the overwhelming response surrounding Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie, a surprising video has resurfaced, featuring an awkward encounter between the Kens of the film. Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu, co-stars in the upcoming movie, were seen posing for photographers on the red carpet in Canada on June 28. As Liu, 34, attempted to place his hand around Gosling's waist, the 42-year-old actor seemed uncomfortable and swiftly brushed off the gesture. He was heard saying, "Don't hold me there, man. I mean, do you want me to touch you like that?" Liu, responding light-heartedly, said, "You don't what - oh, it's too tender? Fair enough," and moved his arm away from Gosling. The video quickly went viral, with fans taking to social media to discuss the unexpected moment between the two Kens. Barbie Movie Review: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling Excel in This Relevant Satire Filled with Hilarious Meta Commentary (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out The Viral Video Here:

