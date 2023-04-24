Sisu Movie Review: A mix between Mad Max: Fury Road and John Wick, the initial moments Sisu showcased a lot of promise. An action-adventure set at the conclusion of WWII, the film is framed as a 90-minute action scene that never stops - and in some ways, that's true. It has all the elements of an enjoyable action film, including bloody punches, a penchant for explosions, and hard-hitting set pieces, but it lacks a riveting narrative that totally immerses you in the experience. Sisu has an equal number of drawbacks to its positives, which knocks it down a level. Sisu Trailer: An Ex-Soldier Has to Survive an Onslaught of Nazi Officers in Lionsgate's Action Thriller (Watch Video).

Sisu is a historical action film directed by Jalmari Helander that takes us to the Finnish Lapland in 1944. It focuses on a gold prospector named Aatami Korpi (Jorma Tommila), who after having his treasure being stolen by a Nazi death squad, goes on a brutal mission where he just scorches down everything in his path. The plot device here reminded me a lot of Mad Max: Fury Road to the point where you keep drawing parallels with the George Miller film at every turn.

A Still From Sisu (Photo Credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Although this is not necessarily a bad thing, the lack of novelty still robbed Sisu of some of its distinctiveness because there are a lot of similarities here. What keeps it from reaching the heights of Mad Max: Fury Road is that the story simply lacks depth. It all feels rather formulaic in its implementation, and I didn't care for the ensemble of characters present here. The plot simply lacks weight, and it is frequently more concerned with getting to the next action scene without any growth.

I never felt the stakes in Sisu. Aatami Korpi is a man of few words who gets the John Wick treatment of being a dreaded boogeyman and a legend right out of someone's nightmares, but you never feel afraid for him in any of the circumstances. With films like John Wick and The Raid, where the protagonists brush off a slew of enemies, you still see them get punched and take the occasional hit, but Aatami here just seems like an indestructible man who is constantly aided by plot armour, even if Jorma Tommila gives a well-acted performance. Many times, his enemies could have simply murdered him, but they don't. Why? That is something I am completely unaware of.

Watch the Trailer:

The enemies, on the other hand, are among the most entertaining aspects of the film. Aksel Hennie plays Nazi death squad chief Bruno Helldorf, a despicably cruel man who you simply want to punch in the face. He is surrounded by his friends who are equally evil, and they make for some of the more amusing characters in the film since you have some kind of feelings for them, even if it is hate. Sisu also has a side plot involving women prisoners that the film tries to make a great deal out of, but it never takes off. Evil Dead Rise Movie Review: Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan are Stellar in This Terrifying and Gruesome Entry in the Classic Horror Franchise (LatestLY Exclusive).

Sisu delivers big time in terms of action scenes. It offers a diverse mix of set pieces ranging from murky battlefields to mine-laden roadways that add a sense of tension. It’s all shot with a keen eye that gets chaotic over the course of the film, which is what many of the filmgoers will be going to the cinemas for. It's brutal, it's got the carnage, the blood, and everything else - so if you just want to go to Sisu for the action scenes, you won't be disappointed.

Yay!

The Action

The Enemies

Nay!

Don’t Feel the Stakes

Plot Doesn’t carry Much Weight

Final Thoughts

I wanted more out of Sisu. It has all the makings for a good action flick, but it misses out in capitalising on lot of its moments. With a bit more of depth and splashing imagery, Sisu could have been a home-run. Sisu releases in theatres on April 28, 2023.

Rating: 2.5

