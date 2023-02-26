American rapper Snoop Dogg is spilling the beans on what constitutes a successful marriage. He shared that the secret to a happy marriage is being a 'yes-man' and always giving his other half what she wants. The 51-year-old rapper -- who has Corde, 28, Cordell, 25, and Cori, 23, with wife Shante Taylor and son Julian, 25, with ex Laurie Holmond -- has been married since 1997 and revealed it is best to let his "soulmate" get her own way, reports Female First UK. Snoop Dogg Shares Mom’s Heartwarming Text After Kobe Bryant’s Demise (View Pic).

Asked what the recipe for a healthy marriage is, he told In Touch US: "Giving them everything they want, getting out the way, saying yes, yes, yes. Experience is a good teacher. We've grown as boyfriend and girlfriend to grandparents to soulmates." As per Female First UK, the hip-hop legend has five grandchildren, and says he's not as "firm and direct" with his brood's kids. Rapper Snoop Dogg Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star.

He said: "With my kids, I was more firm and direct. I would just tell them to do something. But I have to do in-depth therapy work with my grandkids. Now it's, 'No, you have to do this and then that'. Do you have all these steps? OK, give me a hug."

