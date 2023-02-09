Song Hye Kyo has the art and she has the visuals. She has been picking up projects that cement her position as a power-packed performer. Glory's first season is a supreme example of the same. People can't wait for the second season to begin which is scheduled to go on air in March. The teaser is out and people are going crazy over it. But when she is not enamouring everyone with class acting skills, she is slaying it with her fashion sense. Although the recent Fendi store launch event saw a host of big names attending, we just couldn't get over Hye Kyo's OOTD. It was simple yet gorgeous! Shah Rukh Khan-Song Hye kyo, Lee Min Ho-Deepika Padukone - 5 Bollywood-KWorld Collab We Don't Mind Watching.

Song Hye Kyo wore a tan-cloured sheath dress with flared white pants and teamed it up with a lime green textured jacket. It's from Fendi's Spring/Summer collection 2023. With hair tucked in a low pony with strands loosely hanging around her face, Hye Kyo is a vision!

📸 Song Hye Kyo at FENDI’s new boutique opening event today 💚 pic.twitter.com/yiIWu3rhJq — The Seoul Story (@theseoulstory) February 8, 2023

Song Hye Kyo's style has always been quite smart and chic. Even in Glory, where most of her garbs are in black, she wears them with so much confidence, it looks beautiful on her.

