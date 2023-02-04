Song Joong Ki recently announced his marriage with Katy Louise Saunders and also about her pregnancy. As fans still continue to celebrate this news, Koreaboo has dropped few pictures of the couple’s individual photoshoots. Seeing these photos, fans of the duo would want them to team up soon for a couple photoshoot too. Song Joong Ki Announces Marriage to Actress Katy Louise Saunders, Vincenzo Actor Shares Letter for Fans.

Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders

Song Joong Ki And His Wife Katy Louise Saunders' Hot Photoshoots Have Us Hoping For A Couple Shoothttps://t.co/NGGuhy0QiU — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) February 3, 2023

