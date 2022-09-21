Being an icon in the horror genre, Stephen King has enjoyed a great career that has saw him be heralded as one of the greatest writers of all time. Delivering stories that are not only challenging, but weird as well, King is The King of Horror. From the depths of It to the insanity of The Shining, he has always aimed at delivering stories that not only elevate your experience as a reader, but takes you on a wild journey that you will never forget. Stephen King Birthday Special: From Shawshank Redemption to IT, 5 Best Movie Adaptations Based on Celebrated Horror Author's Novels.

With his books being a bestseller, of course a film adaptation is surely going to be there to compliment them as well. King has taken quite the liberty on delivering cameos in these films that really stick out, however he has even taken part in appearing in media that doesn’t have much to do with his work. So, to celebrate his 75th birthday, lets take a look at five of his best cameos.

Himself (The Simpsons)

Stephen King in The Simpsons

The Simpsons throughout its long history has referenced King’s work many times. However, in the episode “Insane Clown Poppy,” he popped up as himself. Telling Marge about the novel he is working on, the scene is a great zinger that really elevated the episode to some huge heights.

Gage Creed (The Shining)

Stephen King in The Shining

With King pretty much hating the adaptation put on the big screen by Stanley Kubrick, he would then give his seal of approval to the 1997 The Shining mini-series as he felt that it honoured his work better. Going to appear on in the show itself, King would cameo as Gage Creed, a band conductor, as further along in the series he would appear as a ghost haunting the overlook as well.

Pharmacist (The Thinner)

Stephen King in The Thinner

While King was known for playing many goofy roles in his cameos, he stepped up for a more serious one in The Thinner. Playing the role of a pharmacist, his daughter is been seen accidentally run over. It’s a pretty tense role and while short, King makes quite an impact.

Minister (Pet Semetary)

Stephen King in Pete Semetary

King would step up to play the minister in Pet Semetary as he can be seen at the center of Missy’s funeral giving it his blessings. It’s a short appearance, but King being there just really makes the scene grander. With this being one of his earliest cameos in adaptations of his own work, this was truly a treat.

Store Owner (It Chapter Two)

Stephen King in It Chapter Two

With It Chapter Two bringing an end to the saga of the Losers Club, King hopped by the set to leave his impression on it. Being one of his best cameos, King’s store owner can be seen talking to Bill as he asks him about his childhood bike that he finds in the store. It’s a great cameo that really celebrates King in a way. Stephen King Believes Oscars Are ‘Rigged’ for White People, Says ‘We Don’t Live in Perfect World’.

Stephen King truly is a horror icon and the amount of work he has done for the genre is just inspirational. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

