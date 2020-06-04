Sunny Leone: 'We Want To Be On The Next Flight To India'

Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sunny Leone flew off to the US, with her husbands and kids, in middle of a nationwide lockdown. They seemed to have taken a repatriation flight by KLM Government. Back then, Sunny's Instagram post suggested that they decided to temporarily shift base to California, where they "felt they would be safer against this invisible killer corona virus". But now, the actress has clarified that the reason behind their move and also added that she can't wait to come back to India.

"Personally, I was sad to leave Mumbai, and trust me, I didn’t want to leave, which is why it took us so long to decide to come here. However, it was important for us to be around Daniel’s mother and his family. Like everyone else, they wanted to be with their loved ones," she told The Times of India in an interview. Sunny Leone Gives a Glimpse of Her 'Great Day' As She and Her Husband Daniel Weber Pick Out Fresh Veggies From a Farm in LA!

She further added, "I did not want to leave my Mumbai home at all. The plan to return to India is based on when international flights resume, normally. As soon we can fly back, we will. We want to be on the next flight to India,"

In California, there have been 118 thousand cased of the novel coronavirus, plus there have been 4,361 deaths due to it. In Maharashtra, India, there have been 2,465 deaths against 72, 300 confirmed cases.