Sunny Leone Moves to the US With Kids and Husband, Says They Will Be 'Safer Against This Invisible Killer Coronavirus'

Sunny Leone has moved to her home in California, USA, during the pandemic. The actress, her husband Daniel Webber and their three kids, Noah, Asher and Nisha, were staying in Mumbai for the most part of the lockdown. But Sunny's latest Instagram post suggests that they decided to temporarily shift base to California, where they "felt they would be safer against this invisible killer corona virus". Sunny celebrated mother's day in her "home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles". Sunny Leone Scares Husband Daniel Webber With A Prank, Comforts Him Saying, 'Lemme Give You A Pappi' (Watch Video).

Daniel also took to his Instagram page and shared a picture of him chilling in their garden. He wrote, "Getting better with the new vibes". He also r3veqaled that they travelled on "KLM government flight." Sunny Leone Gives Us Lessons on Mopping Floors the Right Way! All You Need is an LBD and Some Cool Moves Set to Ariana Grande's 7 Rings (Watch Video).

The world is currently trying to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak. The total reported deaths in India are 2,293, while the numbers in the US are 81,491.

Getting better with the new vibes !!!

The third phase of the lockdown in India is scheduled to end on May 17. Repatriation of Indians stranded abroad has begun. Intra-state travel in Maharashtra has also become. The cities of the nation have been divided into green, red and orange zones. Certain lockdown restrictions have been lifted in orange and green zones. But Maharashtra CM has hinted that that lockdown in Mumbai and Pune might continue until the end of the month. 23,401 of COVIF-19 have been reported in Maharashtra so far, along with 868 casualties.