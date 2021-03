Singer Taylor Swift and her mother Andrea donated $50,000 to a family of five daughters who lost their father to COVID-19 in Memphis. The singer and her mother contributed through a fundraiser called GoFundMe, which was set up to support Vickie Quarles and her five daughters, according to eonline.com. Vickie's husband Theodis Ray Quarles died after contracting Covid in December last year. Taylor Swift Reveals Mother Andrea Has a Brain Tumor, Says ‘It's Just Been a Really Hard Time for Us’.

Appreciating the contribution, Vickie said: "I appreciate the sweet personal note—it warmed my heart. The road ahead will definitely not be the same without Theodis, but with each day, I am humbled and anchored in hope that I can continue to raise the girls to be as compassionate and caring as all of you." When Taylor Swift Cried After Listening to Selena Gomez Song.

The crowdfunding was started by Vickie's friend DeQuanda Smith, who said: "Alyssa, Anaya, Asia, Allie and Aryah will miss him at breakfast, at their class plays, proms, recitals, graduations, college entries... and ultimately their weddings," she wrote about the couple's five children."

