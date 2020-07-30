Christopher Nolan's Tenet is one of the most-anticipated films of the year and we bet the filmmaker's fans couldn't have cursed coronavirus more given that it spoilt their plans to catch the much-awaited film in theatres. With cinema halls across several countries still shut due to the pandemic, the film has been getting delayed and it is making Nolan fans even more anxious. While we still have to wait for the film to hit the screens, a lucky bunch of employees at IMAX have managed to get a glimpse of the film and their early reactions are sure to leave your mind blown. Christopher Nolan's Tenet Gets a New Release Date 'Again', Will Now Release in Select Countries on August 26 and in USA on September 3.

If you have already watched the trailer of Tenet, you will know that the film is not a mere time travel kind of film. Christopher Nolan takes things a step ahead with this film as he makes it about 'time-bending' and 'time inversion'. Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Kenneth Branagh, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine and others in key roles, the film's first reactions suggest that it is nothing like you've seen before.

As reported by Deadline, IMAX CEO, Rich Gelfond stated that several of their employees have been involved in Tenet's post-production. Revealing their reactions, he said, “Their reaction was, ‘Oh my God – I forgot how great it was to be in a movie.’ Tenet is just a beautifully filmed, beautifully made, wonderful movie. … It wasn’t just one person, at one age. It was a number of Imax employees who spontaneously said that to me.” Tenet: New Posters Of the Christopher Nolan Film Featuring an Intense John David Washington Released Ahead of Its August Release.

As for Tenet's release, Warner Bros recently announced that the film will now open in 70 countries, including Canada, before it gets to the US. In India, the film is expected to hit the screens in September.

