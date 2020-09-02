Christopher Nolan had the honour of working with the Indian actress, Dimple Kapadia, a stalwart, in his latest film, Tenet. The actress plays the important role of Priya, an arms dealer based in Mumbai, who holds the key to unlocking the mystery of time-inversion in the film. Her fans in India are, of course, going gaga over this Dimple x Nolan collab. But, unfortunately, we are are far away from watching the movie in a theatre due to the pandemic. But, a lucky few have had the opportunity. Sonam Kapoor watched the movie in London and appreciated the actress. Now, Dimple's daughter and former-actress Twinkle Khanna, has managed to watch the movie and she's in awe. Tenet: Twinkle Khanna Appreciates Mom Dimple Kapadia in Christopher Nolan’s Next; Teases Fans with a BTS Video.

Twinkle took to her Twitter handle to share a picture of a movie theatre where she watched the movie. Private screening or a theatre abroad? We'd know soon. But, she wrote, "Finally saw Tenet! Mom is so laid-back that she refuses to do any publicity around it but she is incredible." She also quoted Variety's review where the publication had called Dimple's performance the wiliest in the film.

Finally saw Tenet!Mom is so laid-back that she refuses to do any publicity around it but she is incredible. Like Variety says,”A sinister whisper network of international armsdealers emerges,with one of them,Priya (the wonderful Dimple Kapadia, in the film's wiliest performance) pic.twitter.com/NDORPtKWUd — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 2, 2020

❤️ — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 2, 2020

Tenet, directed by Nolan, has opened in select theatres in various countries, wherever cinemas have begun to operate.

