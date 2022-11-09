The first reviews for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are out, and it looks like Marvel has crafted it's most emotionally compelling outing yet. With much of the praise going towards the themes of loss and grief, with the performances of Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta getting a major shoutout, the film is being very well received among the critics. While there are a few criticisms here with them being aimed towards the film feeling uneven, overall response has been good. Lets take a look at what some of the reviews are saying. Black Panther Wakanda Forever Review: Early Reactions Laud Ryan Coogler's Marvel Sequel, Call It MCU Phase 4's Best Project!

Empire: But Wakanda Forever ultimately lands on a poignant note. In bookends, it deals head-on with the passing of both T’Challa and Boseman, moments that pull the film into a moving, surprisingly personal whole. Even in his absence, Boseman holds Black Panther together.

IGN: Director/co-writer Ryan Coogler’s efforts are at their most powerful when Wakanda Forever is in conversation with the loss of T’Challa – of Chadwick Boseman. The specifics of Wakanda Forever’s long-winded plot will likely leave little impact, but that doesn’t stop the new Black Panther from standing tall.

The Hollywood Reporter: Even if the length feels overextended, Coogler and his editors deserve credit for allowing breathing space between the action scenes for character and relationship development, with Ludwig Göransson’s African-inflected score enhancing both those quieter moments and the big smackdowns. It’s impossible for Wakanda Forever to match the breakthrough impact of its predecessor, but in terms of continuing the saga while paving the way for future installments, it’s amply satisfying.

The Guardian: As with the last film, there are bold extravagant gestures of spectacle, while Wright, Coel, Bassett, Gurira and Thorne all supply fierce performances; each of them ups the onscreen voltage simply by appearing. And first among equals here is Wright. Shuri finds that that Wakandans’ great burden or even their tragedy is that they are fighting people who should be their allies – and this movie, like the previous one, can claim to be working with the themes of empire, oppression and even energy security. But I felt that there was a constraint at work, an understandable constraint given that the film is to some degree about grief and loss, but one which Wakanda Forever had not quite found a way of developing and absorbing. At all events, this is another star performance from Wright. Black Panther - Wakanda Forever: Director Ryan Coogler Reflects on the Cultural Impact and Legacy of Marvel Film in New Podcast!

IndieWire: Death is not the end — not for Talokan or Wakanda, not for T’Challa or Chadwick Boseman, and not for anyone who inspires the people who loved them to build off the memory they left behind.

