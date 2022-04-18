Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz and Paul Dano-starrer The Batman was released in theatres last month on March 4, 2022 and had its digital release on April 18, 2022. Streaming on HBO Max where its available and on Book My Show Stream in India, the Matt Reeves helmed DC film released to rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. The Batman sees the Caped Crusader go on a journey to stop the Riddler who has been murdering corrupt politicians in Gotham City. However, unfortunately, within a few hours after its release digitally on OTT platforms The Batman leaked online. The movie is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There’s an HD print of the film available to watch online. The Batman Movie Review: Matt Reeves & Robert Pattinson Deliver the Definitive Version of DC’s Dark Knight! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch The Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. The Batman: New Look at Barry Keoghan's Joker Revealed in a Deleted Scene From Robert Pattinson's DC Film! (Watch Video).

For the unversed, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne aka Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Selena Kyle aka Catwoman and Paul Dano as Edward Nashton aka The Riddler. Apart from the leads, they movie also stars Andy Serkis, John Turturo, Jeffrey Wright and Colin Farrell. The Batman is currently playing in theatres and streaming on HBO Max and Book My Show streaming.

