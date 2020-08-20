Comicbook fans have a lot to cheer for as Marvel recently announced a brand new Eternals series by A-Listers Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic and the issue is on its way by November. Right before MCU reveals The Eternals movie trailer, Marvel Comics are out with the trailer of Eternals comicbook series and fans are already in for a treat. Interestingly, Marvel is releasing a new Eternals storyline in the same month when Angelina Jolie''s Eternals film was set for a theatrical release. It will be written by Marvel comicbook writer Kieron Gillen who have credits for The Wicked + The Divine, Uncanny X-Men, Thor comics. The Eternals Actor Kumail Nanjiani Was Worried About Contributing to Hollywood’s Unrealistic Beauty Standards With His Muscular Transformation Pics

Excited about the news Gillen spoke to a leading daily "I said if I was ever to do a book again at Marvel, it would have to be something I've never done before. This is me teaming up with literally my favourite artist of the epic, taking one of those lightning-storm Kirby visions and re-making it to be as new as the day it was forged." He continued, "While Esad makes whole worlds on the page, I'm applying all the skills I've developed when I was away. It's a lot. It's everything."

The Eternals New Comicbook Series Arrives in November

Never die. Never win. This November, the Eternals arrive. From the thought-provoking minds of @KieronGillen and Esad Ribić comes a brand new vision of Jack Kirby’s classic Marvel creation: https://t.co/p43p32nQBM #MarvelComics pic.twitter.com/RZL9aCGVbB — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 19, 2020

Speaking About The Eternals Movie, Chloé Zhao directs the 25th MCU Film. It features Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Gemma Chan as Sersi and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman/Black Knight. The film also features Marvel's first openly gay superhero along with its first deaf superhero. The Eternals is slated to release in cinema on 12th February 2021.

