Actress Jennifer Coolidge, who has been sweeping awards this season for her work in "The White Lotus", feels "lucky to be alive" after being impaled on a garden stake. The 61-year-old actress has revealed that she once suffered a near-death experience in her own garden, reports 'Female First UK'. Jennifer told US Weekly: "I was once locked out of the house and I jumped the fence but didn't know the gardener had put a new stake in the yard. I got impaled. It was a bloody mess. I'm lucky to be alive." Kate Mara Birthday: Best Red Carpet Looks of the ‘Fantastic Four’ Actress.

As per 'Female First UK', Jennifer has won various accolades during her career, including a Golden Globe Award, a Primetime Emmy Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, but she actually dreamed of becoming a successful musician during her younger years. She shared: "I went to an orchestra camp for three summers. I played the clarinet. I thought I might do it for a living." Elizabeth Taylor Birth Anniversary: Top 10 Movies Highly Ranked Movies Of The Late Actress On IMDb.

Meanwhile, Josh Duhamel recently confessed to being a "huge fan" of Jennifer. The 50-year-old actor starred alongside the award-winning actress in "Shotgun Wedding", and Josh revealed that he relished the experience of working with Jennifer. He said: "I'm a huge fan. She is a wonderful person to have around the set. She's very chill."

