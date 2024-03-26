James Cameron's cinematic masterpiece, Titanic, is a testament to the boundless depths of human emotion. The film earned 11 Academy Awards and solidified its place in cinematic history. However, the poignant last scene, featuring Rose and Jack (portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet respectively) clinging to a floating door amidst harsh weather, wrenches the audience's hearts. As Rose is saved while Jack meets his tragic end, the scene epitomizes the film's enduring impact on viewers worldwide. Titanic's Iconic Floating Door That Saved Kate Winslet's Rose Sold for THIS Whopping Amount at Auction, Beats Indiana Jones' Bullwhip.

In a touching turn of events, the iconic door from the film has recently been auctioned off. Surpassing all expectations, the iconic piece of balsa wood fetched an impressive $718,750 during the Heritage Auctions' Treasures from Planet Hollywood event. This made it the highest-selling item of the night, outshining even renowned props like Indiana Jones' bullwhip from Temple of Doom and Jack Nicholson's axe from The Shining. In addition, Kate Winslet's chiffon dress from the film's finale garnered $125,000 at auction.

Why The Door Prop Is Iconic?

The door prop from Titanic has sparked lively debate for over 20 years, with fans passionately discussing whether Jack could have survived by sharing it with Rose. Celebrities like Celine Dion and Victor Garber have weighed in, adding to the fervour. James Cameron Reveals He Has Spent More Time on Titanic Than the Captain, Reveals He Has Been on 33 Dives to the Ship.

Other Props That Sold At The Auction:

- Harrison Ford's whip from Temple of Doom set a record as the highest-valued prop from the franchise, selling for $525,000. Additionally, a set of three Sankara stones from the film sold for $100,000, along with the Holy Grail 'cup of a carpenter' from The Last Crusade, which fetched $87,500.

- Bill Murray's red-rose bowling ball from Kingpin sold for $350,000.

- Jack Nicholson's axe from The Shining sold for $125,000.

- Tobey McGuire's black symbiote suit from Spider-Man 3 sold for $125,000.

- The sneaky shaving cream can that Wayne Knight uses to smuggle dinosaur embryos in Jurassic Park sold for $250,000.

James Cameron Talks About Titanic's Floating Door

Director Cameron's Take On The Debate

Director James Cameron even conducted experiments during the film's 25th anniversary in 2023 to settle the dispute, highlighting the enduring fascination with this cinematic moment. In a National Geographic special Interview, Cameron stated, "Final verdict: Jack might've survived, but there are many variables."He further explained that it was impossible to recreate all factors, such as "the terror, the adrenaline", in a controlled experiment. With his current understanding of hypothermia, Cameron concluded, "I would have made the raft smaller, so there's no doubt."

