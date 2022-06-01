Tom Holland over the last few years has become a Hollywood darling, and his popularity has just shot up way through the roof. Hailing from the United Kingdom, Holland would start out acting in Indie films, but would receive his first huge gig when he would appear as the Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tom Holland Performing His Own Stunts in This BTS Video of Spider-Man: No Way Home is Going Viral – WATCH.

Tom Holland’s turn as the Wall Crawler left many impressed, and from there on out it was just smooth sailing. Appearing in six Marvel films, and completing a trilogy of his own, he has had quite a career. While his Marvel films are quite popular, his other films are equally entertaining and great in their own right. So to celebrate Tom Holland’s 26th birthday, let’s take a look at five of his best films beyond Spider-Man. Spider-Man No Way Home: Tom Holland Opens Up About Reuniting With Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, Says ‘It Always Seem Impossible’.

In the Heart of the Sea

Chris Hemsworth and Tom Holland star in this adaptation of the book of the same name, which in turn is inspired by Moby-Dick, which in turn is inspired again, by a real-life event. The film follows the whaling ship Essex in 1820, and sees it being destroyed by a whale, after which its crew members spend a long time on the sea.

The Lost City of Z

The film offers a stacked cast with an adventure that’s really well thought out. It focuses on the adventures of Percy Fawcett, who goes on an expedition in Brazil to find a lost city. Holland plays the role of Jack Fawcett, and he really gives a great performance here.

Onward

Holland and Chris Pratt voice two brothers in this film that have an opportunity to meet their dad through magic for a day. While summoning him, the spell goes wrong and only his legs are restored. What follows is a magical Pixar journey that sees them try to restore their father’s entire body before the time runs out.

The Impossible

The film recounts the real-life events of the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami and the experience of Maria Belon. The movie features a great cast that includes the likes of Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor and of course, Holland, who stars in his first notable role here.

The Devil All the Time

Holland transformed himself into a completely different beast for this film. The film here follows a cast of different characters, whose stories are linked together in some way, with Holland’s Arvin Russell leading it. It truly shows the actor in a different light compared to his more traditional roles.

Tom Holland truly is an amazing actor, and we can’t wait to see him to do some more amazing roles, considering he is taking a short break from being Spider-Man. With this we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

