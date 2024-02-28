Hunter Schafer, popular for her role in the teen drama Euphoria, was arrested during a pro-Palestine protest in New York, according to BNN Breaking. The protest, which attempted to disrupt US President Joe Biden's appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, emphasised the urgent need for a cease-fire in the Israel-Palestine conflict. Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, and Hunter Schafer Kick Off Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2024 in Style! (Watch Video).

Hunter Schafer Arrested

Hunter Schafer was one of the 50 people arrested for protesting in support of Palestine with the Jewish Voice For Peace organization in New York. The group took over the 30 Rockefeller Center to disrupt President’s Biden appearance on The Late Night Show with Seth Meyers. pic.twitter.com/a5kI0KiPAF — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 28, 2024

