Starting his acting career in the late 1980’s, Vince Vaughn has made quite a name for himself in the Hollywood sphere. He is widely known for his comedic roles since his career got boosted due to the comedy-drama Swingers. Other than a few dramatic roles here and there he has primarily acted in comedies for most of his career. Vince Vaughn Birthday: Hacksaw Ridge to Fighting With My Family - Here's a Look At the Best Roles Of the American Actor.

While he is mainly known for his comedic roles like his most popular role in Wedding Crashers and Old School, its drama where he truly shines, his recent career is filled with great dramatic roles. It allows him to flex his acting chops and showcase his potential. On the occasion of Vaughn's birthday, we list five underrated performances by Vince Vaughn:

Trent Walker (Swingers)

Vince Vaughn in Swingers

The film is about the lives of single, unemployed actors living on the east side of Hollywood during the 1990’s swing revival. Vaughn plays the character of Trent Walker, an aspiring character and a confident swinger. This is the movie that launched Vaughn’s career and basically propelled him into being the actor he is today.

Nick Van Owen (The Lost World: Jurassic Park)

Vince Vaughn in The Lost World: Jurassic Park

A sequel to 1993’s Jurassic Park, while the film failed to reach the heights of the first film, the cast was still very entertaining and Vince Vaughn being a part of it was great. He plays the role of Nick van Owen, an experienced documentarian, photojournalist and environmentalist. He has his comedy traits intact while still maintaining a certain seriousness to the role.

Frank Semyon (True Detective Season 2)

Vince Vaughn in True Detective Season 2

While not as strong as the first season, True Detective Season 2 still carries some really great performances in it. Vince Vaughn plays the role of Frank Semyon, he is the head of a criminal organization. This role was intense since the character was quite a palpable danger, and Vaughn played it off with great skill.

Bradley Thomas (Brawl in Cell Block 99)

Vince Vaughn in Brawl in Cell Block 99

Vaughn plays a drug dealer who tries to get out of the life but when a deal goes bad, he ends up in prison. Vaughn shows a great amount of emotions in this role, he has never played a role like this before and he knocks it right out of the park. It’s probably one of his finest roles yet.

Hutch Morgan (Fighting With My Family)

Vince Vaughn in Fighting With My Family

In the movie Vaughn plays a coach for the WWE. Largely based on true life, Vaughn plays a stern coach but when he has to showcase emotions, he brings out huge layers over there. The character development for him is great as well because of how impactful the final revelation is.

