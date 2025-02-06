Bianca Censori, Kanye West, aka Ye's wife, turned heads at the Grammys 2025 with her bold ensemble. She became the subject of heated discussions online following her nude look at the 67th Grammys. Bianca Censori arrived at the Grammys in a long black fur coat. However, before walking the red carpet with her hubby, she took off the coat revealing a thin sheer dress showcasing her bare body. The controversial rap icon took to social media to show the attention they have been receiving following their appearance at the grand music ceremony. Grammys 2025 After-Party: Bianca Censori and Kanye West Shock Netizens Again With Their NSFW Behaviour (Watch Video).

Ye Defends Wife Bianca Censori Over Nude Outfit

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kanye posted several stories defending his wife Bianca Censori over criticism for her 'nude' outfit at the 2025 Grammys. Opening up on the same, Kanye shared a picture of his wifey and wrote, "We beat the Grammys." In another story posted on February 4, the "Stronger" singer wrote, "My wife is the most googled person on planet earth."

Ye’s Insta Stories

(Photo Credit: @ye/ Instagram)

Kanye West and Bianca Censori at the Grammys 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by billboard (@billboard)

Ye's appreciation for Bianca continued on February 6, as he dropped new photos with her from the Grammys 2025 on his X (previously Twiter) handle. Sharing the picture, Ye wrote. "my wife's first red carpet opened a whole new world. I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night Thinking wow I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart talented, brave and hot She took a break from shooting her first film to make a movie in real life We Tailored that invisible dress 6 times And just like magic poof we disappeared Thank you to all the outlets who recognized us and gave us back the energy we put in."

Ye's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye (@ye)

The 2025 Grmmys was hosted by comedian-actor Trevor Noah. Some of the biggest names to grab the headlines at the mega music event were Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce, Sabrina Carpenter, Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga.

