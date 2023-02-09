The trailer of Strays shows how an abandoned dog named Reggie (voiced by Will Ferrell), a Border Terrier, is all set to take revenge on its former owner (played by Will Forte) with the help of other stray pups – Bug (voiced by Jamie Foxx), Maggie (voiced by Isla Fisher) and Hunter (voiced by Randall Park). Directed by Josh Greenbaum, this film is all set to be released in theatres on June 9. Strays: Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx and Will Forte to Voice Talking Dogs in Live-Action-CGI Hybrid Adult Comedy.

Watch The Trailer Of Strays Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)