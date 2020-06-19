Hollywood star Will Smith says his divorce from actress Sheree Fletcher was the worst thing in his adult life. In a clip of Facebook Watch's Father's Day episode of "Red Table Talk", Smith opened up about his divorce from his first wife Fletcher -- which happened when their son Trey was just two, reports people.com. Emancipation: Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua to Star in a Thriller Movie Based on True Story of a Runaway Slave.

"I want to talk about one interesting concept that you've brought up quite a bit in regards to Trey and divorce -- and the idea being that just because a man might not be the best husband, does not mean he isn't a good father," Pinkett Smith said. To which, Smith said: "With Sheree and with Trey, that was a really difficult time. Divorce was the worst thing in my adult life, divorce was the ultimate failure for me." Will Smith Opens Up About His ‘Terrifying’ Experience of Playing Genie in Aladdin

"I've been hurt a lot in my adult life, but I don't think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my 2-year-old son's mother," he added. Smith and Fletcher got married in 1992 and divorced in 1995. The actor married Pinkett Smith in 1997 and the couple has two children -- son Jaden, 21, and daughter Willow, 19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2020 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).