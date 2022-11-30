Ever since Harry Styles spilt from Olivia Wilde and Kendall Jenner called off her relationship with Devin Booker, reports surfaced online citing that that the One Direction singer and the supermodel are planning to rekindle their romance. Harry and Kendall were reportedly in an on and off relationship from 2013 to 2019. About the rumours on the two planning to get back together, a source revealed to E! News, “They remained friendly over the years and have kept in touch. There's nothing romantic going on, but they do catch up from time to time and have hung out in social settings.” The source also stated, “They are not rekindling at this moment”. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Breakup After Two Years of Dating – Reports.

Harry Styles And Kendall Jenner Relationship

