Zack Snyder's Justice League will finally arrive on March 18 on HBO Max and so fans of the DCEU are waiting with bated breath for the same. The flick is supposed to be of (almost) four hours and we bet it's going to be a treat for fans. Even though the film is yet to release, early reviews are out. So, is Snyder's version better than 2017's Justice League? Well, going by the reviews it seems the 2021 Justice League is worth a watch. Many reviewers have lauded Zack Snyder's version of Justice League. Zack Snyder's Justice League: From Joker to Martian Manhunter, All The New Characters Set to Appear in Snyder Cut!

We all know how fans of the franchise are emotionally attached to it and so expectations are high. Also, as the social media embargo of the film has been lifted, fans, as well as critics, are pouring their thoughts on the internet. And,  positive early reviews of the Snyder Cut is a sign that the movie will break the records. Check them out below. Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trailer: Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Other DC Superheroes Team Up for Some Action, Joker Adds Hint of Evil (Watch Video).   

Well, going by the response to Zack Snyder's Justice League, looks like it is going to be amazing. Critics have given their nod to the film and have also expressed how it's better than the predecessor in every respect. So, are you excited about the movie now? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

