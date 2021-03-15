Zack Snyder's Justice League will finally arrive on March 18 on HBO Max and so fans of the DCEU are waiting with bated breath for the same. The flick is supposed to be of (almost) four hours and we bet it's going to be a treat for fans. Even though the film is yet to release, early reviews are out. So, is Snyder's version better than 2017's Justice League? Well, going by the reviews it seems the 2021 Justice League is worth a watch. Many reviewers have lauded Zack Snyder's version of Justice League. Zack Snyder's Justice League: From Joker to Martian Manhunter, All The New Characters Set to Appear in Snyder Cut!

We all know how fans of the franchise are emotionally attached to it and so expectations are high. Also, as the social media embargo of the film has been lifted, fans, as well as critics, are pouring their thoughts on the internet. And, positive early reviews of the Snyder Cut is a sign that the movie will break the records. Check them out below. Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trailer: Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Other DC Superheroes Team Up for Some Action, Joker Adds Hint of Evil (Watch Video).

Appealing!

Twist ending, #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague is Snyder's most broadly appealing movie? It's R-rated and 4-hour long, but feels (mostly) PG and flies by like it's 2 1/2 hours. There's going to be more than just Snyder fans wanting to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse #SnyderCut — ☕Stephen M. Colbert (@smcolbert) March 14, 2021

Ah-mazing!

The #SnyderCut is everything fans have hoped for (maybe more). It’s true though: it’s lighter in tone. The DC team-up blockbuster we’ve waited for. Still has heart & character moments. I teared up multiple times. Oh, Snyder has a pair. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse @hbomax @snydercut — Scott McClellan, AP #81 (@ScottDC27) March 14, 2021

Wow!

#TheSnyderCut is loaded with scenes people haven't seen & are going to love. It is such a better movie than the theatrical cut of #JusticeLeague. Night and day difference. Saying that have no idea how this version could have ever been released in theaters. Perfect for @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/Fnamv6GcKj — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 14, 2021

Nice!

Despite having mixed feelings about his previous DC films, #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague has completely won me over. The movie is downright awesome, and it’s the most operatic superhero film ever made. As grand as the set pieces are... pic.twitter.com/2C8zNLEJGc — Brian Davids (@PickYourBrian) March 14, 2021

Bigger Stakes!

Zack Snyder's Justice League: I enjoyed it thoroughly. It's both very different, and eerily similar, to the original film with almost all of the changes and additions improving the characters and story. Better motivations. Bigger stakes. It's bloated but superior & worth the wait pic.twitter.com/h7PRADzeJn — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) March 14, 2021

Haha!

ZACK SNYDER’s JUSTICE LEAGUE is vastly superior to the mess that came out in 2017. It’s now a coherent movie. But it’s still a four hour movie about finding magic boxes. It’s ... not for me, but I suspect Snyder fans will be happy. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 14, 2021

Umm.. okay!

I watched #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague last week. It made me wish there were a JL trilogy and a plan for the larger universe, where this Aquaman and this Wonder Woman sync up with the solo movies better, where Cyborg gets his due, etc. It’s long but also too short in that respect. — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) March 14, 2021

Well, going by the response to Zack Snyder's Justice League, looks like it is going to be amazing. Critics have given their nod to the film and have also expressed how it's better than the predecessor in every respect. So, are you excited about the movie now? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

