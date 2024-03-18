Zendaya and Tom Holland visibly squashed rumours that they had split after they turned up, "all loved up", for the BNP Paribas Open women's final at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California, reports Daily Mail. The rumours snowballed into a speculative tsunami in January after Zendaya had unfollowed Hollander on Instagram. It later turned out that Zendaya had done so with all the people she had been following. Adding to the concern of fans, notes Daily Mail, was the fact that Zendaya and Hollander haven't been photographed together since October 25, when they were snapped grocery shopping in Los Angeles. Tom Holland on Spider-Man 4: We Have Been Actively Engaging in Conversations.

The Emmy-winning actress, who plays a tennis coach in the upcoming film, Challengers, appeared in a tennis skirt and matching crop top at the tennis final, adds Daily Mail. Seated in the stands, a polo-clad Tom cosied up to his girlfriend, and they laughed. Later, Zendaya congratulated the winner of the match, Iga Swiatek, who defeated Maria Sakkari as they posed together near the tennis court. Tom Holland Opens Up About His ‘Scary’ Hollywood Life, Spider-Man Actor Says ‘This Is Not for Me’.

Zendaya & Tom Holland Reunited! Couple Shuts Down Split Rumors with Sweet Outing

Tom Holland e Zendaya juntos 🤍pic.twitter.com/fFifRxlASm — Nação Multiversal (@NacaoMultivrsal) March 18, 2024

th old money vibe zendaya and tom holland are radiating is insane pic.twitter.com/7i5apkYxwL — dee (@spuffylovebot) March 18, 2024

The outing, according to Daily Mail, comes after Zendaya and Tom put on a united front at the Dune: Part Two premiere in London in February. Zendaya stars in the film.

