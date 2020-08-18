The K-pop band, BLACKPINK has been in the news for a while. It teased the fans for several days regarding its team up with a 'star singer.' After heated discussions and vouching for various stars, it was revealed that they are collaborating with the popular international sensation Selena Gomez for their next single. Now, as the fans wait for its arrival, they have one more reason to be happy for! Band member Jisoo is making her acting debut with K-drama titled as 'Snowdrop' and the fans are damn excited! BLACKPINK To Collaborate With Selena Gomez? Netizens Support The Singer After BLINKS Troll Her.

Her management team YG Entertainment confirmed the news of her association with the new series. Even though Jisoo has done cameo appearances in TV shows like The Producers and Arthdal Chronicles, this will be her first as the lead actress. The series is helmed by Ho Hyun Tak who earlier led SKY Castle. Before you see the idol in the K-drama, take a look at her gorgeous pictures first.

Meanwhile, Jisoo is also excited for the release of her first full album along with her band members. The 'blinks' could not be more excited as the release is slated to be in October. But before that, the fans will get to see their collaboration with Selena on August 28, 2020. Coming back to Jisoo's acting stint, what are your thoughts?

