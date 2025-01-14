New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Megastar Rajinikanth is back to entertain audience with 'Jailer 2'.

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the makers officially announced the film's sequel with a special promo featuring director Nelson Dilipkumar and music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

In the asset, Nelson and Anirudh are seen chilling in a house in Goa when they are interrupted by some goons. These goons are killed by knives and guns thrown at them. Then, Rajinikanth makes a captivating entry.

Nelson expressed his gratitude to Rajinikanth and announced the film on X with a caption that read, "Immensely happy to announce my next film #Jailer2 with the one and only #Superstar #Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir and with my favourite @sunpictures #Kalanithimaran sir and my dearest loving friend @anirudhofficialand thanks to my team @KVijayKartik @Nirmalcuts @KiranDrk #pallavisingh #chethan @kabilanchelliah #suren (sic)."

The first part was released in 2023. More details regarding the upcoming film are awaited. (ANI)

