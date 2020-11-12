Boney Kapoor and daughters - Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor share a very close bond with each other. Post the demise of their mother and actress Sridevi, the two girls have made sure that they always stand by their father in the time of need. Today, as the producer ringed in his 65th birthday, he got a very special gift from Janhvi. The star kid posted a series of her childhood pictures with him and Sridevi to wish her father a very happy birthday. Janhvi Kapoor To Team Up With Father Boney Kapoor Once Again For Malayalam Thriller Helen's Bollywood Remake?

Janhvi picked some of the very cherished moments from the past for the post. She did not write a long post along with the picture but simply wishes her best man with an 'I love you'. While one photo had little Janhvi cutting a cake with Boney Kapoor, another picture showed her spending some quality time with him and Sridevi. There is another photo where we see Janhvi resting her head on her father's chest.

Check Out the Post Here:

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday to the best. I love u ❤️ A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Nov 11, 2020 at 1:34am PST

Earlier, during the initial lockdown days, Janhvi had expressed her gratitude towards her father and wrote in a social media post, "I’ve learned that my father misses me. Before lockdown, whenever he was home; he would wait for me and Khushi to come back from work or from meetings or from our friends' houses to spend time with us. I would never see him wait. But when I wake up now and go across the hall and see him alone on the sofa smiling because he has us to himself the whole day, I can picture him sitting in the same place waiting alone for us to come home." Roohi Afza: Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Horror Comedy to Have a Sequel, Confirms Producer Dinesh Vijan!

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan and Lakshaya in Dostana 2. She also has Roohi Afzana and Takht in her kitty.

