Indian-Canadian singer Jazzy B on Tuesday reached the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) to extend his support to the farmers' protest against the farm laws. The singer also addressed the agitating farmers at the Singhu border in Delhi. Jazzy B appealed to the protesting farmers, especially youth to not do anything wrong that "would bring disrepute to the peasant movement". Diljit Dosanjh Joins the Farmers’ Protest at Singhu Border, Lends a Massive Support to the Cause (Watch Video).

Jazzy B through his social media handles especially Twitter continues to share updates about the farmers' protest across the world. Famous Punjabi singers like Gurshabad, Galaav Waraich, Harf Cheema and Diljit Dosanjh tried to boost the morale of the farmers at the protest site on December 5. Diljit Dosanjh Donates Rs 1 Crore to Buy Winter Wear for Protesting Farmers, Singer Singga Reveals On Instagram (Watch Video).

Indian-Canadian singer Jazzy B addresses agitating farmers at Singhu border in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/70uw9aitDn — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020

Even after several rounds of talks with the government, farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

