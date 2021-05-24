The music industry is house to many a million talented people. It has been a house and platform for many upcoming artists, and it provides them with apt opportunities to showcase their hidden talents. With changing trends of music, people are often fascinated by different music making, be it be pop, jazz, RnB, Hip-Hop or Rapp, there has been a huge genre of music for the greater crowd to reach. We never get over few of our favorites and keep on humming few songs days after day. It keeps us so much indulged that we often forget the outside world and move into a dream. Music and Songs have been an integral and unremovable part of our lives. We seldom are unaware how much important it is for our lives and happiness. One such artist, singer and musician who has gained tremendous popularity in recent times in the US and around the world is Johnathan Fanyett aka BipBop. His creative music making has moved and impressed millions thereby making a huge mark for himself and generating huge fan following.

BipBop was born and brought up in New York. After his parent split up at the age of 9 years, BigBop started popping. His story and journey haven’t been easy for any individual. He was in and out of prison many a times and was also involved in Drugs. At 9 years, he was handling Marijuana and guns and got in a really bad group. From being sent to a juvenile center at the age of 12 to ending up in a residential holding center called OCFS, BigBop had already gone through lot of turmoils and had faced tremendous amounts of hardships in his early life. Post his return to home at 15 years, BigBop started selling drugs again to live up to his desired lifestyle and then bought a music studio. He eventually sold the drugs to an informant and ended up again in probation for 5 years. His crimes went soaring high to hand him over imprisonment for next 5 years.

Amidst all these uncertainties, BigBop was always inclined towards Music. Music was the real drug for him, and he kept hustling hard in life to overcome his limitations and rise as a true artist. His calm demeanor, class flamboyance, and attractive charisma has capitated many fans across the country and around the globe. The hard lessons that he learnt out from his prison days have ended up showering up to be a better person in life. Music is not only his love and passion but a way of fulfillment for him.

BigBop latest releases include “Water” and “Rich Wealth” which has taken the rap industry by storm and have pounded them with millions of views and love in return. BigBop will be unleashing one more track “On the Move” which will be out on 24th May on all major online platforms.