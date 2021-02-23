Karan Singh Grover is hot! The television and film star celebrates his 39th birthday today (Feb 23) and indeed he’s ageing like a fine wine. It was in the year 2007 when his role as Dr Armaan Malik in Dill Mill Gayye gave him all the name and fame. Ahead, he also impressed the masses by starring in Qubool Hai. With this, his acting and charming personality became the talk of the town and there was no stopping to his stardom. Later, he made his Bollywood debut in 2015 with Alone. All that being said, the actor is a fitness enthusiast and the same can be seen on his social media. From posting gymming videos to even melting his fans' hearts with his shirtless pics, KSG is a sweetheart. Karan Singh Grover Back on TV with Qubool Hai 2.0: 'Girls Seem to be in Love with Asad'.

The actor is soon going to be seen reprising his role as Asad Ahmed Khan in Qubool Hai 2.0 opposite Surbhi Jyoti and his admirers are excited about it. And so, on the occasion of his born day today, let’s take a look at some of his sexiest photos straight from Instagram that will surely make you feel the heat. Check it out. Gurmeet Choudhary Birthday: 8 Pictures of the 'Khamoshiyan' Star That Prove He’s Fit and Fab!

Ssshhhh... KSG Sand!!

Formals Suit Him!

Posing Inside The Pool!

Wowza... Fit and Fab!

A Close-Up Look Of His Chiseled Body!

Some Vitamin D for Those Abs!

Little Stubble Makes Him Look Appealing!

A Hot Pic With Wife Bipasha Basu!

That’s it, guys! These are some of the alluring pics of the actor that are irresistible. All in all, KSG is too hot to handle. He’s happily married to actress Bipasha Basu and they often share their monkey love online. HBD, Karan Singh Grover. Stay tuned!

